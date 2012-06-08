FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chesapeake to sell pipeline assets for more than $4 bln
June 8, 2012 / 12:10 PM / 5 years ago

Chesapeake to sell pipeline assets for more than $4 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp will sell its pipeline and related assets in three separate transactions totaling more than $4 billion to help plug a $9 billion to $10 billion funding shortfall.

Chesapeake said it will sell its limited partner units and general partner interests in Chesapeake Midstream Partners LP to Global Infrastructure Partners for $2 billion.

The company also entered into an agreement with Chesapeake Midstream Partners for potential sale of certain Mid-Continent gathering and processing assets.

It also has a agreement with Global Infrastructure Partners for the sale its interests in wholly owned subsidiary Chesapeake Midstream Development LP.

Chesapeake expects to raise more than $2 billion from these two transactions.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
