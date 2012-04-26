FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chesapeake unable to control wyoming well due to weather
April 26, 2012

Chesapeake unable to control wyoming well due to weather

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 26 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy’s crews have not brought a stricken well near Douglas, Wyoming, under control due to unfavorable conditions on Thursday afternoon, the state oil and gas commission said.

“The field inspector reported from the security point that weather conditions remain unfavorable,” at 1:00 p.m. Mountain time Tom Doll, the state’s oil and gas supervisor said.

Chesapeake said earlier that crews were waiting for the wind speed and direction to change before they could begin operations to bring the well under control.

The well has been leaking natural gas and drilling mud since Tuesday after Chesapeake lost control while installing a casing.

