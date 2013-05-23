FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Chesapeake CEO Lawler's 2013 pay set at $12.6 mln
#Market News
May 23, 2013 / 10:17 PM / in 4 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Doug Lawler, the Anadarko Petroleum Corp executive who was named as Chesapeake Energy Corp’s new chief executive officer, will receive salary, bonus and equity awards valued at $12.6 million this year, according to a regulatory filing.

Lawler, 46, is also due a signing bonus worth $14.5 million. That bonus is comprised of $2 million cash and restricted shares valued at $12.5 million that vest over time, according to a filing made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday.

Chesapeake on Monday named Lawler, senior vice president of international and deepwater operations at Anadarko, to fill the post vacated by co-founder Aubrey McClendon in April.

Lawler, who worked at Anadarko for 25 years, is due to start work on June 17.

McClendon’s departure came after a tumultuous year during which a series of Reuters investigations led to civil and criminal investigations of the company.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
