RPT-Chesapeake sets up office of chairman, CEO hunt may be extended
#Market News
March 29, 2013 / 9:51 PM / in 5 years

RPT-Chesapeake sets up office of chairman, CEO hunt may be extended

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp said it had set up a three-person office of the chairman to take on certain day-to-day management responsibilities as the search for a new chief executive to replace Aubrey McClendon likely extends beyond an April 1 deadline.

Chesapeake also named Chief Operating Officer Steven Dixon acting CEO.

McClendon is expected to step down on Monday even if a successor has not been named, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The office of the chairman includes Dixon, Chairman Archie Dunham, and Chief Financial Officer Domenic Dell‘Osso.

