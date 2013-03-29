Chesapeake sets up office of chairman, CEO hunt may be extended

March 29 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp said it had set up a three-person office of the chairman to take on certain day-to-day management responsibilities as the search for a new chief executive to replace Aubrey McClendon likely extends beyond an April 1 deadline.

Chesapeake also named Chief Operating Officer Steven Dixon acting CEO.

McClendon is expected to step down on Monday even if a successor has not been named, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The office of the chairman includes Dixon, Chairman Archie Dunham, and Chief Financial Officer Domenic Dell‘Osso.