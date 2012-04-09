UPDATE 1-Chesapeake raises $2.6 bln in three deals

HOUSTON, April 9 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp said on Monday it has struck three deals that will raise a total of $2.6 billion, a cash infusion needed by the U.S. oil and gas company facing a funding shortfall this year.

The Oklahoma City, Oklahoma company will sell 58,4000 acres in Oklahoma to a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil Corp for $590 million. Chesapeake also is selling preferred shares worth $1.25 billion and also struck a $745 million natural gas production deal with an affiliate of Morgan Stanley.

Shares of Chesapeake rose to $21.76 in post-close trading, up from a New York Stock Exchange close of $21.47.

Chesapeake and other natural gas companies have cut production, as slumping gas prices have sapped profits.