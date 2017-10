HOUSTON, May 24 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp has put 504,000 acres in the DJ Basin in Wyoming and Colorado up for sale, as the U.S. energy company scrambles to raise cash to close a $9 billion to $10 billion funding shortfall.

The deal includes oil and gas production from 29 wells that the company operates and Chesapeake’s interest in 24 non-operated wells, according to a prospectus on the deal.