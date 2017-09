(Removes extraneous word in headline)

HOUSTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp said on Tuesday it has cut about 15 percent of its workforce, citing depressed oil and gas prices.

Chesapeake, the No. 2 U.S. natural gas producer and a significant crude producer, said it will take a one-time charge of $55.5 million in the third quarter related to the payroll taxes, according to a regulatory filing. (Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Terry Wade)