Chesapeake Energy's quarterly loss narrows

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp's quarterly net loss narrowed from a year earlier, when the No.2 U.S. natural gas producer had taken a $5 billion impairment charge.

Net loss attributable to the company's shareholders narrowed to $1.79 billion, or $2.48 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $4.15 billion, or $6.27 per share, a year earlier.

The debt-laden company said total revenue slumped 54 percent to $1.62 billion. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)