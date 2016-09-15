FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Chesapeake Energy loses appeal in $438.7 mln bond dispute
September 15, 2016 / 2:05 PM / a year ago

Chesapeake Energy loses appeal in $438.7 mln bond dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 15 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Thursday rejected Chesapeake Energy Corp's effort to avoid having to pay $438.7 million, including interest, to investors in a bond dispute.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan let stand a July 2015 ruling requiring the payout, after the natural gas company waited too long to tell bondholders of its plan to redeem their debt six years early.

The appeals court agreed with bond trustee Bank of New York Mellon Corp that holders of Chesapeake's 6.775 percent notes maturing in 2019 were entitled to a special "make-whole" price because of the early redemption.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
