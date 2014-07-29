FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chesapeake Energy to buy back $1.26 bln of preferred shares
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 29, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

Chesapeake Energy to buy back $1.26 bln of preferred shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp said it would spend $1.26 billion to buy back all of the outstanding preferred shares issued by its CHK Utica unit to simplify its balance sheet and eliminate about $75 million in annual dividend payments.

The natural gas producer also said it would exchange some acreage in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin with a private oil and gas producer RKI Exploration & Production LLC to consolidate its holdings in the southern portion of the basin.

Chesapeake will pay RKI $450 million as part of the deal.

CHK Utica holds acreage in Ohio’s Utica share field. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath; Editing by Ted Kerr)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.