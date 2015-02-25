Chesapeake Energy has quarterly profit, slashing spending

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp on Wednesday said it would slash its 2015 spending in response to low crude oil prices and reported a fourth-quarter profit compared with a year-earlier loss as results were boosted by hedging gains.

Chesapeake reported a profit of $586 million, or 81 cents per share, compared with a loss of $159 million or 24 cents per share in the same period a year earlier.

Chesapeake also said it expects total capital expenditures of $4 billion to $4.5 billion this year, down from $6.7 billion in 2014. (Reporting by Anna Driver)