FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chesapeake Energy posts loss on $5 bln impairment charge
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 5, 2015 / 11:15 AM / 2 years ago

Chesapeake Energy posts loss on $5 bln impairment charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp reported a quarterly loss, compared with a year-earlier profit, as it took a $5 billion charge on some oil and gas assets.

The company reported a net loss of $4.15 billion, or $6.27 per share, attributable to shareholders for the second quarter ended June 30.

Chesapeake had a profit of $145 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell 41 percent to $3.03 billion. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.