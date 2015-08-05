Chesapeake Energy posts loss on $5 bln impairment charge

Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp reported a quarterly loss, compared with a year-earlier profit, as it took a $5 billion charge on some oil and gas assets.

The company reported a net loss of $4.15 billion, or $6.27 per share, attributable to shareholders for the second quarter ended June 30.

Chesapeake had a profit of $145 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell 41 percent to $3.03 billion. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)