Chesapeake Energy posts Q3 loss on $5.42 bln charge

Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp reported a quarterly loss, compared with a year-ago profit, as it wrote down the value of some oil and gas assets by $5.42 billion.

The company said net loss attributable to shareholders was $4.69 billion, or $7.08 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $169 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell 49 percent to $2.89 billion.