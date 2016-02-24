FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chesapeake sets lower capex for 2016, to sell more assets
#Market News
February 24, 2016 / 12:15 PM / 2 years ago

Chesapeake sets lower capex for 2016, to sell more assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp forecast lower capital spending for 2016 and said it would sell more assets worth $500 million-$1 billion.

The company said on Wednesday it planned to spend $1.3 billion-$1.8 billion this year, 57 percent lower than 2015 levels.

Chesapeake said production could fall by as much as 5 percent this year due to the asset sales.

The company reported a net loss $2.23 billion, or $3.36 per share, attributable to shareholders for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.

Chesapeake had a profit of $586 million, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
