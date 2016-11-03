Natgas producer Chesapeake posts smaller quarterly loss

Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp <CHK.N reported a smaller quarterly loss, compared with a year ago, when it wrote down the value of some oil and gas assets by $5.42 billion.

The company said net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to $1.20 billion, or $1.54 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $4.70 billion, or $7.08 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell 32.6 percent to $2.28 billion. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath and Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)