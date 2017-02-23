FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Chesapeake Energy posts smaller quarterly loss
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 23, 2017 / 12:10 PM / 6 months ago

Chesapeake Energy posts smaller quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp posted a smaller fourth-quarter loss than a year earlier, when it took huge charges to write down the value of some oil and gas assets.

The company's net loss available to shareholders narrowed to $741 million, or 84 cents per share, in the three months to Dec. 31, from $2.23 billion, or $3.36 per share, a year earlier.

The year-ago quarter included charges of about $2.83 billion, mainly for asset impairment.

Chesapeake's total revenue fell nearly 24 percent to $2.02 billion in the latest quarter. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.