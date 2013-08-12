Four Chesapeake Energy executives out in reorganization

HOUSTON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Four executives at Chesapeake Energy Corp, including chief operating officer Steve Dixon, are leaving as part of a reorganization of the U.S. oil and gas company’s leadership, Chief Executive Doug Lawler said in a memo on Monday.

Lawler, who was named CEO in May to replace Aubrey McClendon, told investors on Aug. 1 that he is conducting a comprehensive review of the business.

“This restructuring will position Chesapeake to be more competitive and focused, and it will further our strategies of financial discipline and profitable and efficient growth from captured resources,” Lawler told company’s employees.

Jeff Fisher, the head of oil and gas production; drilling executive Steve Miller, and human resources chief Martha Burger are also leaving, according to the memo.

Dixon was named interim CEO of Chesapeake in April as the Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, company’s board searched for a permanent replacement for McClendon. McClendon left the company he co-founded after a series of Reuters investigations triggered civil and criminal probes of the second-largest U.S. natural producer.