Chesapeake in talks on $4 bln pipeline sale-Bloomberg
June 6, 2012 / 12:50 AM / 5 years ago

Chesapeake in talks on $4 bln pipeline sale-Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp is in advanced talks to sell almost all of its pipeline assets for more than $4 billion to Global Infrastructure Partners, Bloomberg reported, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.

The second-largest U.S. natural gas producer is discussing selling all of its interests in Chesapeake Midstream Partners LP as well as other pipeline assets, Bloomberg reported.

The talks could result in a deal within days although there was a risk negotiations could also fall apart, the report quoted the sources as saying.

Chesapeake could not be reached for comment outside of U.S. business hours.

A spokesman for Global Infrastructure Partners declined to comment on the report.

