FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Southeastern's Hawkins sees Chesapeake undervalued
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 21, 2012 / 3:20 PM / 5 years ago

Southeastern's Hawkins sees Chesapeake undervalued

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, June 21 (Reuters) - Southeastern Asset Management Chief Mason Hawkins, the top shareholder in Chesapeake Energy Corp, on Thursday said the company’s downbeaten stock is worth more than $50 a share, and predicted it would eventually double that price.

Chesapeake shares traded Thursday morning at $18.69 a share, down 1.8 percent.

Chesapeake, the nation’s second-largest natural gas producer, has been under fire from investors since Reuters reported that Chief Executive Officer Aubrey McClendon had arranged for more than $1 billion in personal financing - from a lender who is also a big source of funding for the company - in a situation that could put his interests at odds with those of shareholders.

During a rare public speaking appearance at Morningstar Inc’s annual investment conference in Chicago, Hawkins said Chesapeake’s stock is “worth $50-plus a share today.”

He then said the stock eventually would “move north to twice that” $50 price.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.