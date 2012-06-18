FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Icahn's Intrieri taking seat on Chesapeake board-CNBC
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 18, 2012 / 8:46 PM / in 5 years

Icahn's Intrieri taking seat on Chesapeake board-CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) - Vincent Intrieri will represent billionaire Carl Icahn on Chesapeake Energy Corp’s board of directors, CNBC reported on Monday.

Icahn and Southeastern Asset Management, two of Chesapeake’s largest investors, will get four seats on the nine-member board, following pressure on the company to make governance changes. Icahn receives one seat, and Southeastern receives three.

Intrieri, who represented Icahn at Chesapeake’s annual meeting on June 8, has been a senior managing director at Icahn Capital LP since 2004.

Chesapeake said it would name the four new directors and its new chairman on or by June 22.

A spokesman for Chesapeake declined comment. Icahn was not immediately available for comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.