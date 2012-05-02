UPDATE 1-Chesapeake CEO says "misinformation" in media

* CEO says deeply sorry for distractions of the past two weeks

May 2 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Aubrey McClendon said many of the recent reports about him were “misinformation.”

“There’s been enormous and unprecedented scrutiny of our company, and of me personally. And a great deal of misinformation has been published, and uncertainty created,” he told am earnings conference call on Wednesday.

Chesapeake said on Tuesday it would replace McClendon as chairman and end a controversial program that gave him stakes in each of the company’s wells. The program will run through June of 2014.

The well program has come under the scrutiny of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Internal Revenue Service.

Reuters reported that McClendon had taken out as much as $1.1 billion in personal loans with his well stakes as collateral, which analysts and academics said posed potentially serious conflicts of interest. McClendon also ran a $200 million hedge fund from Chesapeake’s Oklahoma City office from 2004 to 2008 that traded in the same commodities Chesapeake produces.

Shares in Chesapeake dropped 9 percent to $17.83 per share in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange.