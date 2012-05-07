FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Top Chesapeake holder to stay open to buyout bids
#Funds News
May 7, 2012 / 6:15 PM / 5 years ago

Top Chesapeake holder to stay open to buyout bids

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Southeastern Asset Management, the largest shareholder in Chesapeake Energy Corp, urged the natural gas company to remain open to potential acquisition offers despite the large gap between its share price and net asset value.

In a letter to Chief Executive Aubrey McClendon, Southeastern acknowledged the “dangers of opening such conversations” as the company struggles with revelations of McClendon’s business dealings, on top of the low natural gas prices that threaten the entire industry.

“However, we also don’t want to use this large price-to-value gap as an excuse to refuse discussions with any potential acquirers who would be willing to pay a price today that recognizes the longer term value of the company,” said the letter, filed with U.S. securities regulators on Monday and signed by Southeastern CEO Mason Hawkins.

A spokesman for Chesapeake could not immediately be reached for comment on the Hawkins letter.

