FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chesapeake planning deals in coming quarters
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 26, 2012 / 7:10 PM / in 6 years

Chesapeake planning deals in coming quarters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW ORLEANS, March 26 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp expects to strike a joint venture for its acreage in the Mississippi Lime formation in Oklahoma in the second quarter, its CEO said on Monday.

The deal will consist of a large one covering 2 million acres or will be comprised of several smaller deals, Aubrey McClendon, Chesapeake’s chief executive officer, told the Howard Weil energy conference.

Chesapeake now expects to sell its assets in the Permian Basin assets in Texas and New Mexico rather than find a joint venture partner as it had initially said.

“I think we’ll probably end up selling our Permian assets in total,” McClendon said.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.