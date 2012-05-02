FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 2, 2012 / 1:25 PM / 5 years ago

Chesapeake CEO calls reports "misinformation"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Aubrey McClendon said many of the recent reports about him were “misinformation.”

“There’s been enormous and unprecedented scrutiny of our company, and of me personally. And a great deal of misinformation has been published, and uncertainty created,” he told an earnings conference call on Wednesday.

Chesapeake said on Tuesday it would seek to replace McClendon as chairman and would end early a controversial program that gives him stakes in each of the company’s wells.

