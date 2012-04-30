FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-IRS looking at Chesapeake's CEO well program-filing
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 30, 2012 / 11:46 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-IRS looking at Chesapeake's CEO well program-filing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp said on Monday the Internal Revenue Service was reviewing issues related to the company’s perk that grants its chief executive officer a stake in thousands of wells the company drills, according to a regulatory filing.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Chesapeake disclosed “the IRS is reviewing certain issues” related to its Founders Well Participation Program (FWPP) granting CEO Aubrey McClendon the right to take a 2.5 percent interest in every well the company drills.

Reuters reported on April 18 that McClendon has mortgaged his interest in those wells for at least $1.1 billion, a fact previously undisclosed to shareholders.

Since then, the program has come under the scrutiny of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the company’s board of directors said they would negotiate an early termination of the plan.

Chesapeake, based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, said the IRS review relates to its 2008 and 2009 tax returns and the company believes “that resolution of these issues will not have a material impact on the company,” the filing said.

A spokesman for the company said Chesapeake’s talks with the IRS are ongoing.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.