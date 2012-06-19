FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Chesapeake Energy trimming N. Texas workforce
#Market News
June 19, 2012 / 5:21 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Chesapeake Energy trimming N. Texas workforce

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp said on Tuesday it is eliminating about 70 jobs from its North Texas operations as the U.S. oil and gas producer seeks to fill a large funding gap.

The cuts, primarily in areas such as public affairs and community relations, represent 8 percent of its workforce in the prolific Barnett Shale field, the company said in a statement.

About 700 employees will remain in North Texas after the cuts, and the company will entertain offers on its Fort Worth office tower that it bought for $100 million in 2008, company spokeswoman Julie Wilson said in a statement.

Chesapeake faces a $4 billion to $5 billion shortfall this year, a hole caused by very low natural gas prices and heavy spending.

The Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, company has pledged to sell up $11.5 billion in assets this year to help fill that financial gap. Chesapeake’s biggest investors have also urged the company to cut spending.

Shares of Chesapeake rose nearly 6 percent to $18.70 on news of the job cuts.

