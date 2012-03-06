FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
KKR, Chesapeake to partner in oil, gas investments
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 6, 2012 / 11:05 AM / 6 years ago

KKR, Chesapeake to partner in oil, gas investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Cos to invest $250 mln initially

* Chesapeake to contribute 10 pct of the investment

March 6 (Reuters) - Private equity group KKR and Chesapeake Energy Corp have agreed to partner to invest in mineral and royalty interests in oil and gas assets in the United States.

Under the terms of the agreement, Chesapeake, the second-largest U.S. producer of natural gas, will contribute 10 percent of the initial investment of $250 million and will source, acquire and manage the royalty investment opportunities, the companies said in a statement.

The deal highlights growing private equity interest in the energy sector. Last week, Blackstone Group LP said it would invest $2 billion in Cheniere Energy Partners LP to help build Cheniere’s first export plant in Sabine Pass, Louisiana.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.