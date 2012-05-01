FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chesapeake says to replace McClendon as chairman
May 1, 2012

Chesapeake says to replace McClendon as chairman

May 1 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp said on Tuesday it would name a non-executive chairman to replace current Chairman Aubrey McClendon in the near future.

McClendon, who is also Chesapeake’s founder and chief executive, will also end a controversial program that grants him minority stakes in Chesapeake’s wells as of June 30, 2014, a year-and-a-half before the program was scheduled to end.

McClendon will receive no compensation of any kind in connection with the early termination of that program, the company said.

