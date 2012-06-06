FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chesapeake need not delay annual meeting--judge
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 6, 2012 / 9:21 PM / 5 years ago

Chesapeake need not delay annual meeting--judge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - A federal judge said Chesapeake Energy Corp need not delay its scheduled annual meeting on Friday to allow shareholders to further investigate the financial dealings of the natural gas company’s chief executive, Aubrey McClendon.

Chief Judge Vicki Miles-LaGrange of the U.S. District Court in Oklahoma City on Wednesday ruled that shareholders who had sought a delay did not show they would suffer “irreparable injury” if the meeting were held as scheduled.

The case is Deborah G. Mallow IRA SEP Investment Plan v. McClendon et al, U.S. District Court, Western District of Oklahoma, No. 12-00436.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.