Chesapeake Energy says in U.S. antitrust probe
August 9, 2012 / 9:26 PM / in 5 years

Chesapeake Energy says in U.S. antitrust probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy said it is the subject of an investigation over possible antitrust violations in the company’s purchase and lease of oil and gas rights.

The company said it has received a subpoena from the antitrust division of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Midwest field office, which requires the company to produce documents before a grand jury in the Western District of Michigan.

Reuters reported in June that Chesapeake had plotted with its top competitor, Canada’s Encana Corp, to suppress land prices in one of America’s most promising oil and gas plays. Emails between Chesapeake and Encana showed the two companies repeatedly discussed how to avoid bidding against each other in a public land auction in Michigan two years ago and in at least nine prospective deals with private land owners.

