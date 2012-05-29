FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY pension fund urges no vote Chesapeake directors
May 29, 2012 / 12:06 PM / 5 years ago

NY pension fund urges no vote Chesapeake directors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - The head of New York’s state pension fund urged shareholders of Chesapeake Energy Corp to withhold votes to re-elect two members of the natural gas producer’s board of directors.

In a letter issued on Tuesday, New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said withholding votes to re-elect board members V. Burns Hargis and Richard K. Davidson would be a “necessary first step toward reconstituting a board that is currently entrenched and unaccountable to shareholders.”

The letter comes after activist investor Carl Icahn revealed on Friday he had taken a 7.6 percent stake in Chesapeake, and called on the company to replace at least four directors.

