Chesapeake says DoJ investigating three sites
February 29, 2012 / 11:11 PM / in 6 years

Chesapeake says DoJ investigating three sites

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp, the second-largest U.S. producer of natural gas, said the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating possible criminal violations under the Clean Water Act (CWA) at three well sites in West Virginia.

Chesapeake has responded to subpoena request for documents related to four sites in the state that are already subject to CWA compliance orders from the Environmental Protection Agency, the company said in its annual regulatory filing on Wednesday.

“We understand that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating possible criminal violations of and liabilities under the CWA with respect to three of the four sites,” Chesapeake said. “We are cooperating with the DOJ’s investigation.”

