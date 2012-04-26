Fitch revises Chesapeake Energy outlook to stable

April 26 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings on Thursday said it revised Chesapeake Energy Corp’s rating outlook to stable from negative.

“The outlook revision results primarily from the near and intermediate term weak outlook for natural gas prices in the U.S. coupled with Chesapeake’s still aggressive spending plans in 2012,” Fitch said in a statement.

“The recent news regarding the personal borrowings by the company’s CEO from the same group that has invested in preferred interests in two of Chesapeake’s non-guarantor subsidiaries has raised issues regarding the potential for a conflict of interest and lack of transparency among some stakeholders,” the rating agency said.

Fitch added that given the reduction in near-term price expectations for natural gas “there exists a potential shortfall or delay in some of the expected proceeds from the remaining planned asset sales and monetizations this year”.

“As such, a significant reduction in capital spending may be warranted for the Outlook to remain Stable”, the report concludes.