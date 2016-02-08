CORRECTED-Chesapeake Energy taps restructuring lawyers - sources

(Corrects headline, first paragraph to show sources said the company had tapped existing adviser Kirkland & Ellis to explore restructuring options, not that Kirkland & Ellis had been hired)

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy has tapped existing adviser Kirkland & Ellis to explore restructuring options, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The company’s shares fell 38 pct to $1.88 in early trading, hitting their lowest since 1999.

Chesapeake, which has more than $10 billion in debt, has been hit by a steep fall in both oil and gas prices.