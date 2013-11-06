FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chesapeake Energy posts quarterly profit
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 6, 2013 / 12:16 PM / 4 years ago

Chesapeake Energy posts quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp, the second largest U.S. natural gas producer, reported a profit for the third quarter, compared with a loss a year earlier when the company wrote down the value of some of its natural gas assets.

Chesapeake, which has been shedding assets and cutting jobs to lower spending and raise cash, said it expects to complete additional asset disposals in the fourth quarter, raising about $600 million.

The company has raised $3.6 billion from asset sales so far this year.

Chesapeake’s profit was $156 million, or 24 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $2.1 billion, or $3.19 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Total daily production dipped 2 percent due to asset sales, but daily oil output rose 23 percent, the Oklahoma City-based company said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.