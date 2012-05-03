Chesapeake Energy confirms U.S. SEC probe

May 3 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp said on Thursday the company and Chief Executive Aubrey McClendon are under investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as part of an informal inquiry.

Reuters first reported last week that regulators in the agency’s Fort Worth office were looking into a controversial program that grants McClendon a share in each of the wells Chesapeake drills.

The company and McClendon have been asked to retain certain documents, Chesapeake said in a statement, but it did not provide additional details.

Chesapeake and McClendon are cooperating with the SEC, the company said.