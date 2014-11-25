FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chesapeake Energy loses in bond dispute appeal
#Market News
November 25, 2014

Chesapeake Energy loses in bond dispute appeal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 25 (Reuters) - A divided federal appeals court in New York said Chesapeake Energy Corp had no right to redeem $1.3 billion of notes early because it waited too long to tell investors of its plans.

Tuesday’s 2-1 decision by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a May 2013 ruling by U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer.

The majority agreed with Bank of New York Mellon Corp , the notes’ trustee, that the notice from Chesapeake to redeem its 6.775 percent notes maturing in 2019 was untimely. It returned the case to Engelmayer for further proceedings.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

