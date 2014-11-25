Chesapeake Energy loses in bond dispute appeal

NEW YORK, Nov 25 (Reuters) - A divided federal appeals court in New York said Chesapeake Energy Corp had no right to redeem $1.3 billion of notes early because it waited too long to tell investors of its plans.

Tuesday’s 2-1 decision by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a May 2013 ruling by U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer.

The majority agreed with Bank of New York Mellon Corp , the notes’ trustee, that the notice from Chesapeake to redeem its 6.775 percent notes maturing in 2019 was untimely. It returned the case to Engelmayer for further proceedings.