FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EQT to buy some Marcellus, Utica assets from Chesapeake for $113 mln
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 3, 2013 / 1:15 PM / in 4 years

EQT to buy some Marcellus, Utica assets from Chesapeake for $113 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Natural gas company EQT Corp said it would buy some properties in Marcellus and Utica shale fields in Pennsylvania, including 10 wells, from Chesapeake Energy Corp for $113 mln.

The transaction, expected to close on May 30, involves 99,000 net acres in southwestern Pennsylvania, including 67,000 acres in Marcellus, EQT said.

The company said it was buying three producing wells in Marcellus, and the rest would be on stream by the end of this year, adding about 1 billion cubic feet equivalent (Bcfe) of sales volume.

Chesapeake plans to focus on drilling in areas it characterizes as “core”, including the Eagle Ford in south Texas. The company is marketing acreage in the Marcellus and Utica formations in Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.