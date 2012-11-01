FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chesapeake plans to issue $2 bln in loans to cull expensive debt
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 1, 2012 / 1:05 PM / 5 years ago

Chesapeake plans to issue $2 bln in loans to cull expensive debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp said Thursday it is working with banks to issue $2 billion in debt to pay off more-expensive loans on its bloated balance sheet.

The company said it is setting up a five-year term loan facility, and would use proceeds to pay off a loan it obtained in May of this year, as well as other debt.

Earlier this year a series of Reuters investigations raised questions about potential conflicts of interest on the part of Chief Executive Aubrey McClendon and alleged collusion over land prices.

The company is set to post quarterly earnings after the close of the stock market on Thursday.

Bank of America Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Jefferies Group Inc are working with Chesapeake on the new loan facility.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.