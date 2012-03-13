Chesapeake, partners to build $900 mln midstream service complex

March 13 (Reuters) - Natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp said it will partner with M3 Midstream LLC and EV Energy Partners to build a $900 million complex to process natural gas and natural gas liquids in the Utica shale field in eastern Ohio.

The complex will comprise natural gas gathering and compression facilities constructed and operated by Chesapeake unit Chesapeake Midstream Development, as well as processing, NGL fractionation, loading and terminal facilities constructed and operated by M3 Midstream.