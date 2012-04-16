FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chesapeake Oilfield Services files for IPO of up to $862.5 mln
#Market News
April 16, 2012 / 9:40 PM / 5 years ago

Chesapeake Oilfield Services files for IPO of up to $862.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Oilfield Services Inc filed with regulators for an initial public offering of its Class A common stock of up to $862.5 million.

The oilfield services company said it intends to list the stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “COS”.

The company listed Goldman Sachs and BofA Merril Lynch as underwriters to the IPO.

The amount of money a company says it expects to raise in its first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the offering could be different.

