CORRECTED-Chesapeake Oilfield Services files to withdraw registration statement
#Market News
October 24, 2014 / 3:00 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Chesapeake Oilfield Services files to withdraw registration statement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects throughout to clarify Chesapeake Oilfield Services filed to withdraw a registration statement, not its IPO)

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Oilfield Services, a unit of Chesapeake Energy Corp, on Friday filed with U.S. regulators a request to withdraw a registration statement filed in April 2012.

When Chesapeake Energy was contemplating spinning off its oilfield services business, the name Chesapeake Oilfield Services was registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The registration statement was filed with the SEC on April 16, 2012, according to the filing by Chesapeake Oilfield Services on Friday. (bit.ly/1t8y2C5)

The name was subsequently changed to Seventy Seven Energy Inc and Chesapeake Energy in July said it completed the spin off of the unit into a stand-alone, publicly traded company.

The company provides Chesapeake Energy and other partners services in the Eagle Ford, Niobrara and Marcellus shale fields, some of the most heavily drilled areas in the United States.

The company had earlier listed Goldman Sachs, and Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith as underwriters to the IPO.

E-cigarette seller Electronic Cigarettes International Group Ltd also postponed its public offering on Friday. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

