FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Chesnara to acquire Waard Group, places shares
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 3, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Chesnara to acquire Waard Group, places shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Chesnara Plc

* Proposed acquisition and placing

* Proposed acquisition of Waard Leven N.N., Hollands Welvaren Leven N.V., Waard Schade N.V. and Tadas Verzekeringen B.V. by Chesnara for 67.8 mln euro

* Placing to raise approximately 35 mln stg

* Acquisition and placing are expected to immediately enhance Chesnara’s EEV per share, on completion of acquisition approximately 2.2 pct

* Panmure Gordon (UK) limited (“Panmure Gordon”) is acting as joint bookrunner and joint underwriter in relation to placing. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.