BRIEF-Chesnara posts FY IFRS pretax profit of 60.6 mln stg
March 28, 2014 / 7:12 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Chesnara posts FY IFRS pretax profit of 60.6 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Chesnara Plc

* Chesnara announces 208 pct increase in IFRS pre-tax profit and 3.4 pct dividend uplift

* Fy IFRS profit of £60.6m before tax, an increase of 208 pct

* Fy gross cash generation of £49.7m (2012: £34.0m)

* Increase of £65.3m in FY EEV to £376.4m (2012: £311.1m)

* Movestic captures 8 pct of new unit-linked pensions business market share (2012: 5.3 pct)

* Note changes to flexibility of pensions arrangements, however not expecting any immediate or significant change to book of business, or value of it

* Commence 2014 with strong operational platforms in both UK and Sweden London Equities Newsroom; +44 20 7542 7717 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

