UPDATE 1-Chesnara eyes more takeovers after FY profits rise
March 30, 2012 / 6:50 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Chesnara eyes more takeovers after FY profits rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - British specialist life insurer Chesnara said it was weighing further potential takeovers after the benefit of earlier acquisitions outweighed a tough economic climate to help boost its 2011 profit by 22 percent.

Chesnara, which buys life insurance funds that are closed to new customers, made a pretax profit of 22.4 million pounds ($35.64 million) last year, it said on Friday, up from an underlying 15.9 million pounds in 2010.

The company, owner of Countrywide Assured in Britain and Sweden’s Movestic, said other potential acquisitions “continue to be examined.”

“We will continue to be selective and only pursue opportunities that will deliver an acceptable value uplift,” Chief Executive Graham Kettleborough said in a statement.

Chesnara competes with the likes of Phoenix Life, Swiss Re’s Admin Re, and buyout firm Cinven to acquire life funds that have been closed to new customers because their original owners do not have enough capital to underpin new policies.

These consolidators aim to make money by buying up blocks of closed life funds and squeezing cost and capital savings out of them.

Chesnara is paying a total dividend for 2011 of 16.85 pence per share, and increase of 2.8 percent.

