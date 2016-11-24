FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 24, 2016 / 7:20 AM / 9 months ago

Chesnara to buy L&G's Dutch arm for 160 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Chesnara Plc said on Thursday that it is planning to buy Legal & General's Dutch insurance business in a deal worth 160 million euros ($168.64 million).

Chesnara said in a statement that to help fund the purchase of Legal & General Nederland it plans to raise 70 million pounds through a share sale.

"Chesnara is delighted to be acquiring another well-run and attractive business," Chief Executive John Deane said in the statement. ($1 = 0.9488 euros) (Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

