Chesnara to buy L&G's Dutch arm for 160 million euros

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Chesnara Plc said on Thursday that it is planning to buy Legal & General's Dutch insurance business in a deal worth 160 million euros ($168.64 million).

Chesnara said in a statement that to help fund the purchase of Legal & General Nederland it plans to raise 70 million pounds through a share sale.

"Chesnara is delighted to be acquiring another well-run and attractive business," Chief Executive John Deane said in the statement. ($1 = 0.9488 euros) (Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)