FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Insurer Chesnara reports lower first-quarter profit
Sections
Featured
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Facebook
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Kim considers H-bomb test in Pacific, calls Trump 'deranged'
North Korea
Kim considers H-bomb test in Pacific, calls Trump 'deranged'
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 19, 2014 / 6:36 AM / 3 years ago

Insurer Chesnara reports lower first-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - London-listed insurer Chesnara Plc reported a 16 percent fall in first-quarter pretax profit, citing “fairly flat” economic conditions compared with more favourable conditions a year earlier.

Chesnara, which mainly buys life insurance funds closed to new customers, said pretax profit on an IFRS basis decreased to 7.3 million pounds ($12.29 million) for the quarter ended March 31 from 8.7 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.5942 British Pounds) (Reporting by Karen Rebelo; Editing by Robin Paxton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.