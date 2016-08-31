FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Chesnara H1 profit hurt by lower interest rates
August 31, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

Chesnara H1 profit hurt by lower interest rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Chesnara Plc, an insurance-focused takeover specialist, reported a massive fall in first-half pretax profit, hurt by lower interest rates and the absence of gains from its acquisition of Dutch company Waard Group last year.

Chesnara, which mainly buys life insurance funds closed to new customers, said IFRS pretax profit fell to 0.2 million pounds ($261,840) in the six months ended June 30, from 30.4 million pounds a year earlier.

Last year's results included a gain of 16.2 million pounds from the acquisition of the Waard Group, Chesnara said.

Foreign exchange gains, however, helped Chesnara report a 1.4 percent rise in economic value to 459.9 million pounds and an improved solvency ratio of 148 percent.

$1 = 0.7638 pounds Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
