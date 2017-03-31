FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Chesnara sees more UK acquisition opportunities ahead
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 31, 2017 / 6:35 AM / 5 months ago

Chesnara sees more UK acquisition opportunities ahead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Chesnara Plc, an insurance-focused takeover specialist, said on Friday it was "optimistic" that the UK acquisition market would become more active as uncertainty caused by regulatory changes and Solvency II capital rules reduces.

The company said it had noted a recent gradual increase in closed book market activity in the UK, with larger finance companies looking to potentially shed capital intensive life and pension businesses and refocus on their core activities.

"We have the flexibility to accommodate a wide range of potential target books," said Chesnara, which mainly buys life insurance funds closed to new customers.

The company posted a nearly 5 percent fall in 2016 IFRS pretax profit to 40.7 million pounds ($50.74 million), hurt by lower interest rates and the absence of gains from its acquisition of Dutch company Waard Group in 2015. ($1 = 0.8021 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.